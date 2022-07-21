Gear Up for Summer Adventures With Up to $300 Off Bluetti Power Stations

With summer in full swing, you might have a few adventures planned. Whether it's a road trip with your friends, a day at the beach or a camping getaway, unless you want to be totally off the grid, you'll want to make sure you pack a portable power station. Portable power stations are exactly what they sound like -- essentially a giant power bank that can be recharged through multiple different methods, including a solar panel, a wall outlet or even your car's cigarette lighter. Bluetti makes some of our absolute favorite power stations on the market right now, claiming three out of six spots on our list of the best for 2022, and right now you can pick one up at a bargain.

Bluetti is currently offering big discounts on two of our favorite models of the year, the EB3A and the AC200P, with prices starting at just $209. These deals are only available through July 31, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to snag one at this price.

Steve Conaway/CNET The compact Bluetti EB3A was named the best value portable power station for 2022, and right now you can pick it up for even less. Weighing in at just over 10 pounds, it still boasts a 268Wh capacity, enough to recharge a phone up to 25 times or camera up to 50 times. It's equipped with a 600W AC inverter (1,200W surge), as well as nine outputs so you can charge multiple device at once. Recharging takes just an hour and a half using a wall outlet, or just two hours using a PV200 solar panel.