For $14, You Can Get a $100 Gift Card to Cover Your Next Meal

Going out to eat or grabbing takeout can be a nice treat, especially if you don't always have ample time to cook. And with inflation hiking costs on just about everything, including meals, getting more bang for your buck is a welcome change. Right now you can grab a $100 gift card to Restaurant.com for just $14 at StackSocial. You'll find offers at popular places including Subway, IHOP and many more -- even Edible Arrangements, which can save you a decent chunk of change on a great gift. Snag this offer and save 86% now though May 1.

Once you make your purchase, you'll get a voucher code, which you will need to redeem on the desktop version of Restaurant.com within 30 days. Then you'll be able to use your credit to purchase active deal certificates for individual restaurants across the country (and those funds don't expire). The site has more than 62,000 participating locations across the nation, with new deals added all the time. However, you can only spend one gift certificate per visit and some restrictions may apply, like a minimum purchase, so be sure to take a close look at the offer if something piques your interest.