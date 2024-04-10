File Your Taxes On Time: These Tax Software Deals Will Help You Make the Upcoming Deadline

April 15 is the deadline to file your taxes and it's just days away. By now, you should have already filed or at least have all your documents ready to go. However, if you're a bit of a procrastinator, then don't beat yourself up. There is still time and there are even a few deals on tax software that'll help you file quickly and accurately. CNET also has a host of articles to help you through the process. If you need more information, you can take a look at our tax checklist. And in case you need a little more time, you can request a tax extension. That said, here are the best tax software deals to help you hit that deadline.

Taxslayer TaxSlayer Save 20% on federal filings See at TaxSlayer During testing, we've found that TaxSlayer's Self-Employed plan is ideal for most people who work for themselves, including freelancers. If you fall into that category and you're trying to navigate your finances on your own, then take a look at TaxSlayer's offerings. You can also save 20% off your federal filings with code SAVE20. See at TaxSlayer

TurboTax/CNET TurboTax File for free with the TurboTax See at TurboTax TurboTax took the top spot for best tax software during our testing. The company has several options to help you file your taxes accurately and on time without the unnecessary questions. There's even a free option available, if you're on a budget. The TurboTax Free Edition will work for those with simple or straightforward filing needs. If you need more help, you can also consider the paid options. See at TurboTax

Looking for more discounts? CNET has the best deals from H&R Block, TaxSlayer, TurboTax and many others, along with promo code offers -- all updated and verified daily.

