File Your Taxes On Time: These Tax Software Deals Will Help You Make the Upcoming Deadline
The deadline to file your taxes is April 15, don't be late.
April 15 is the deadline to file your taxes and it's just days away. By now, you should have already filed or at least have all your documents ready to go. However, if you're a bit of a procrastinator, then don't beat yourself up. There is still time and there are even a few deals on tax software that'll help you file quickly and accurately. CNET also has a host of articles to help you through the process. If you need more information, you can take a look at our tax checklist. And in case you need a little more time, you can request a tax extension. That said, here are the best tax software deals to help you hit that deadline.
H&R Block ranked as the second-best tax software option during our previous testing. If you've filed your taxes on your own in the past or you have a general idea of the process but still need some guidance, H&R Block could be the option for you. And right now, you can get 20% off its DIY online prep.
During testing, we've found that TaxSlayer's Self-Employed plan is ideal for most people who work for themselves, including freelancers. If you fall into that category and you're trying to navigate your finances on your own, then take a look at TaxSlayer's offerings. You can also save 20% off your federal filings with code SAVE20.
TaxAct has an easy-to-navigate website, which makes the process of filing that much easier. Right now, you can save 20% off federal filings. TaxAct also promises to get you the most accurate and highest (legally) possible refund.
TurboTax took the top spot for best tax software during our testing. The company has several options to help you file your taxes accurately and on time without the unnecessary questions. There's even a free option available, if you're on a budget. The TurboTax Free Edition will work for those with simple or straightforward filing needs. If you need more help, you can also consider the paid options.
