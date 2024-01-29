File Your Taxes for as Low as $20 With This TaxSlayer Deal

Taxes can be a hassle to tackle on your own, but you can use online tax software to help guide you through the process. Right now one of our favorite tax software options, TaxSlayer, is offering new customers a 15% savings on federal tax filings. That means you can file for as low as $19.51 at TaxSlayer. Just make sure you use promo code SAVE15 at checkout. This offer is available for federal tax returns e-filed by April 15, which is the official deadline to file nationwide, unless you qualify for an extension.

TaxSlayer is available at a more affordable price point than some competitors, which makes it a great option for anyone on a tight budget and helped TaxSlayer earn a spot as our top pick for freelancers and gig workers. That said, salaried W-2 employees can also use this software to save some cash. The software itself has a simple interface, but should be fairly easy to navigate if you're comfortable filing your returns on your own. Plus, there is some online or phone support available if you run into issues and need basic assistance. It also has a maximum refund and 100% accuracy guarantee.

Note that this offer is only available for new customers and does not include state filing, though you can file your state tax return for an additional fee. While there is a free version for basic 1040 filing, it has a lot of restrictions and you can't claim dependents, so we recommend going with a paid tier if you choose to file with TaxSlayer.

And although TaxSlayer will save you money, if you have a complicated tax situation, getting help from a certified accountant can help you mitigate IRS fees and penalties, while maximizing your deductions.

