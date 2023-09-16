X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Etsy's First Sitewide Deal Saves You $5 on Any Order Over $25

This deal is only available for this weekend, so act fast if you don't want to miss your chance to snag some unique and personalized gifts for less.

Max McHone
See full bio
Max McHone
A laptop with the Etsy logo on the sceen.
Getty Images

While there's still a few weeks left until the holiday shopping season is in full swing, it's a great time to start thinking about this year's gifts. And if you're looking for something unique or personalized, Etsy is the place to shop. And right now, it's offering its first-ever sitewide discount so you can grab that perfect something for less.

See at Etsy

This weekend only, Etsy is offering $5 off any order over $25 when you use the promo code GET5 at checkout. And you can use it to save on just about everything, including apparel and accessories, home decor, vintage goods, party supplies and much, much more. And there's no limit on the number of times you can use this code, so if you're shopping for multiple people, we'd recommend placing multiple orders so you can rack up the savings. However, this deal is only available through 11:59 p.m. ET (2:59 a.m. PT) tomorrow, Sep. 17, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image