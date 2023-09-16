Etsy's First Sitewide Deal Saves You $5 on Any Order Over $25

While there's still a few weeks left until the holiday shopping season is in full swing, it's a great time to start thinking about this year's gifts. And if you're looking for something unique or personalized, Etsy is the place to shop. And right now, it's offering its first-ever sitewide discount so you can grab that perfect something for less.

This weekend only, Etsy is offering $5 off any order over $25 when you use the promo code GET5 at checkout. And you can use it to save on just about everything, including apparel and accessories, home decor, vintage goods, party supplies and much, much more. And there's no limit on the number of times you can use this code, so if you're shopping for multiple people, we'd recommend placing multiple orders so you can rack up the savings. However, this deal is only available through 11:59 p.m. ET (2:59 a.m. PT) tomorrow, Sep. 17, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.