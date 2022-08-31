Enjoy Your Memories With 38% Off This 10-Inch Digital Photo Frame

Add a personal touch to your space with a digital photo frame that allows you to enjoy all of your memories in one display. Digital photo frames are nothing new, but the technology has gotten a lot better, and with Wi-Fi there are a lot more options for sharing and uploading content.

Right now at Amazon, is marked down by 38%, saving you $72 off the price. That means you'll pay just $118 for a sleek, black frame that will display the content you and your friends and family choose to share, helping everyone stay connected, even from a distance. But be sure and take advantage of this deal today if you're interested, because this offer expires tonight.

You can mount this frame to your wall or use the smart display on a tabletop, positioning it in either portrait or landscape. Once you have uploaded some content, it will automatically rotate through your collection. You can send photos to the frame a number of ways including the Nixplay app for iOS and Android phones, the Nixplay website or through email. It's also easy to import your photos from Google Photos, Facebook and Instagram.

And it's not just limited to photos -- if there is a special moment you've recorded, the frame will play the video clip, which is perfect for those big moments in life like a first dance at a wedding, baby's first steps or any other memory that makes you smile. And your friends and family can add content to your frame, too, so you can easily keep up with their special moments.

Another great thing about this smart frame is that it includes a smart sensor that will automatically wake the frame when you're in the room and start displaying your images and clips, and will allow the frame to sleep when you're not around to enjoy it, conserving energy. And the display also includes AI that automatically positions people towards the center of the frame. Another bonus? You can add voice control to your frame with a compatible Alexa device, like and smart speaker.

Your frame will continue to display your most recently received photos, even when it gets disconnected from your Wi-Fi. Plus, you can curate your content by making playlists of certain events, such as birthdays, weddings or graduations -- even holiday collections to display your favorite memories of the season. And if you're concerned about privacy, don't fret. Nixplay's cloud storage is located on secure, encrypted servers and is GDPR and CCPA-compliant, so your content will stay private.

Whether you want a new display for your own space or want to buy a great gift for someone else to enjoy, this is a solid deal. The frame sports over 20,000 ratings, scoring 4.8 out of 5 stars. And if you are buying for grandparents, children or others who may struggle to upload content themselves, it allows you to add memories for them, wherever you are.

