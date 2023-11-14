Enjoy 25% Off During Buffy's Early Black Friday Bedding Sale

Buffy makes some of the best sheets and comforters on the market. We've tested quite a few brands and the earth-friendly company continues to rise to the top. If you've been wanting to get your hands on some new bedding then check out these discounts during Buffy's early Black Friday sale. The bedding brand has everything from sheets made of eucalyptus fibers to temperature-regulating pillows. And right now, you can get everything for 25% off.

This sitewide sale brings huge discounts on Buffy's best-selling Cloud comforter. The Buffy Cloud typically retails for $125 but can be purchased for just $94. Meanwhile, the Puffer Blanket can be picked up for $74, down from its original $100 price tag. And if you're a hot sleeper, you'll love the Breeze sheets. These are made from eucalyptus fibers -- which makes them naturally cooling and totally breathable.

Buffy is known for its cruelty-free practices along with its plant-based and naturally dyed products. When it comes to bedding that's cozy and good for the environment, you really can't go wrong with Buffy. And if your new bedding inspires you to grab a new bed, there are some great early Black Friday mattress deals around too.