Enhance Your Travel Experience and Save With This Exclusive Viator Coupon

Viator is a popular travel site that offered amazing experiences since 1995. If you've already booked your ticket and you're wondering what to do in your destination city then look no further. Viator has tours, day trips, helicopter flyovers, local event tickets and much more in cities across the world. And right now you can save 10% off your booking with our exclusive code for CNET readers: CNT10. You also have the option to reserve your activities now and pay later.

Viator has over 300,000 travel experiences to help you make memories everywhere you go. Top attractions include Stonehenge, Niagara Falls, the Colosseum, the Eiffel Tower and more. If these places have been on your bucket list, you could even plan an entire trip around the attractions. The site has is rated 4.3 stars on Trustpilot from over 140,000 reviews so you can be sure you're getting a fantastic experience on your trip. And if your plans change, there's free cancellation so you can keep your schedule flexible as you explore the city.

Looking for more discounts? CNET has the best deals from Viator and many others, along with promo code offers -- all updated and verified daily.

