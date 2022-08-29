Galaxy Watch 5 Pro iPhone 14 Event Student Loan Forgiveness Best Mobile VPN National Dog Day Best Workout Headphones Galaxy Z Flip 4 Deals Best Gifts Under $500
End of Summer Sale: Get 20% Off Follain Beauty Products Sitewide

Snag new skin care for the changing season today.

Robin Mosley
A serum and candle on a pink background
Do you enjoy Follain's skin care products? Or do you need something new to supplement your current skin care regimen? If so, you can take advantage of Follain's new 20% off sitewide sale (with free shipping) starting today and running through Thursday, Sept. 1.

Follain's sale this time around is for its own skin care products, which I tested almost a year ago. There are items you can snag not only for your body, but also for your home. And while there are only 27 things included in this sale -- you'll see the savings when you add them to your cart -- there are a couple of products that really stick out to me as must-haves.

My first suggestion is getting this resurfacing body scrub. Originally $24, this $19 scrub uses physical and chemical exfoliators to remove dead skin and reveal softer, smoother skin that's ready to take on colder weather. Another product you should check out is this ultra hydrating mask for $27. It's a lightweight cream that packs a punch with moisture and works the best when used overnight. I'd also suggest this brand's hand cream for $11 because it kept dryness at bay every time I used it.

And if you're a fan of candles, there are options to make your home cozier. Follain's candle No. 1 for $30 has notes of lavender, vanilla, sandalwood and bergamot. Its candle No. 2 is the same price, with notes of white tea, fresh fig leaf, basil and lavender.

While looking over this sale, the only product I didn't enjoy (of the products I tested) was the hydrating cleanser. It wasn't my favorite because it made my skin sting. It isn't clear whether it was just my skin on a bad day or not, so, if you do decide to purchase anything from this brand, you might want to skip this product. If you stick to basic skin care items like masks, scrubs and serums, you'll be able to find something that works for your skin care and body care needs.

For the rest of the sale, head over to Follain for more.

