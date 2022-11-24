Live: 263+ Best Black Friday Deals Live: Black Friday TV Deals BF Deals Under $25 BF Deals Under $50 BF Cheat Sheet 5 BF Splurges Super Cheap Amazon Deals for BF Secret BF Deals via Alexa
Deals

Elevate Your Meals With Stags' Leap Wine for Up to 40% Off

Snag red and white wines and rosé at a discount.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
Wine on a black background
Stags' Leap

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Enjoying a glass of wine with anything from a decadent main course to a sweet treat is the definition of a good time. Instead of visiting your local store for wine, check out this Stags' Leap Black Friday sale for up to 40% off with shipping included on cases through Nov. 30.

See at Stags' Leap

There are 12 different Napa Valley wines available at this curated deal, including cabernet sauvignon, Petite Sirah, rosé and more. Get this 2019 Stags' Leap Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon for $52. This wine features fragrant smells of blackcurrant, blackberry, ground spice and anise. For a Cabernet with rustic notes of sage, lavender and thyme aged with oak, check out this 2019 Stags' Leap Winery Oakville Cabernet Sauvignon for $76. And for a special occasion, pick up a 2018 Stags' Leap 125th Anniversary Napa Valley Petite Sirah Magnum for $158. This wine has notes of creme de cassis, blackberry, cherry kirsch and more for a nice finish.

Here's are the other wines you can grab right now:

For the rest of the sale, head over to Stags' Leap to get your hands on quality wine from one of the best places in the world to buy it, Napa Valley.  

