Elevate Your Meals With Stags' Leap Wine for Up to 40% Off

Enjoying a glass of wine with anything from a decadent main course to a sweet treat is the definition of a good time. Instead of visiting your local store for wine, check out this Stags' Leap Black Friday sale for up to with shipping included on cases through Nov. 30.

There are 12 different Napa Valley wines available at this curated deal, including cabernet sauvignon, Petite Sirah, rosé and more. Get this for $52. This wine features fragrant smells of blackcurrant, blackberry, ground spice and anise. For a Cabernet with rustic notes of sage, lavender and thyme aged with oak, check out this for $76. And for a special occasion, pick up a for $158. This wine has notes of creme de cassis, blackberry, cherry kirsch and more for a nice finish.

Here's are the other wines you can grab right now:

For the rest of the sale, head over to to get your hands on quality wine from one of the best places in the world to buy it, Napa Valley.