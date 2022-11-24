Elevate Your Meals With Stags' Leap Wine for Up to 40% Off

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.
Enjoying a glass of wine with anything from a decadent main course to a sweet treat is the definition of a good time. Instead of visiting your local store for wine, check out this Stags' Leap Black Friday sale for up to 40% off with shipping included on cases through Nov. 30.
There are 12 different Napa Valley wines available at this curated deal, including cabernet sauvignon, Petite Sirah, rosé and more. Get this 2019 Stags' Leap Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon for $52. This wine features fragrant smells of blackcurrant, blackberry, ground spice and anise. For a Cabernet with rustic notes of sage, lavender and thyme aged with oak, check out this 2019 Stags' Leap Winery Oakville Cabernet Sauvignon for $76. And for a special occasion, pick up a 2018 Stags' Leap 125th Anniversary Napa Valley Petite Sirah Magnum for $158. This wine has notes of creme de cassis, blackberry, cherry kirsch and more for a nice finish.
Here's are the other wines you can grab right now:
- 2019 Stags' Leap The Investor Napa Valley red wine: $56
- 2019 Stags' Leap Block 20 Estate Grown Napa Valley Merlot: $56
- 2021 Stags' Leap Amparo Napa Valley Rosé: $32
- 2020 Stags' Leap Napa Valley Viognier: $32
