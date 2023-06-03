Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
EcoFlow's Portable Power Station Bundle Is Down to $1,599 (Save $648)

CNET readers can power up for less with this exclusive discount on the Delta 2 Max and a pair of solar panels.

The Ecoflow Delta 2 Max portable power station and two solar panels are displayed against a yellow background.
Ecoflow/CNET

Not having electricity to charge your devices can throw a wrench in your day. Whether you're facing power outages or going off the grid and won't have access to electricity, a portable power station is a great way to keep power on hand. Right now you can save hundreds on EcoFlow's Delta 2 Max power station and get two 160-watt solar panels free. Valued at $2,247, Wellbots has already slashed the price by $598, but CNET readers can use promo code CNETENERGY50 at checkout to get an additional $50 off -- meaning you'll pay just $1,599 for this 3-piece set. This offer expires June 4, so be sure to order soon if you're interested. 

This power station is compact and durable, making it a good option to take with you. As for power, it's a solid option, delivering a 2,400-watt output -- and it can even run appliances with an output up to 3,400 watts without overloading and overheating. And when you need to charge it, you won't have to wait long -- it can reach 80% in just over an hour using AC power (or even faster when combined with solar panels). It comes equipped with six AC outlets, four USB-A ports, two USB-C ports and more. And it even has an app where you can get notifications when your battery begins to run low.  

