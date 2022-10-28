Ecobee's 2022 Smart Thermostats Are on Sale Starting at $160

Smart devices have made our lives increasingly more convenient. If you're looking for big upgrades around the house, don't forget about your traditional thermostat. Investing in a smart thermostat is a good idea for most people. These devices come packed with features you can control from an app on your phone or with sometimes with just your voice, making sure you're comfortable when you're home and that you aren't wasting energy when you aren't.

Ecobee The Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium usually goes for $250, but you can get it right now for over $30 less. It has a touchscreen interface and a new air quality sensor that will alert you to poor air quality and even let you know when it's time to change the filter on your furnace. It also comes with a remote sensor that you can put in your most important rooms so that it can help you eliminate hot or cold spots in your home. Plus, it was one of our picks for the best smart thermostats of the year because it has plenty of voice control integrations that make it stand out from the competition. And when you aren't home it will automatically switch to conserve energy, which can save on your heating and cooling costs. We also have an install guide to follow if you need help. You're receiving price alerts for Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium: $217

Ecobee And if you're looking for a less expensive model, check out the Ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced. It's marked down to just $160 right now. It lacks the integrated Alexa speaker or air quality monitor of the Premium model, but otherwise it has the features you would expect from a smart thermostat like automatically learning your preferences. Plus, if you do want to invest in a smart sensor, you can always add one, though it is sold separately from this model. You're receiving price alerts for Ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced: $160

If you're not sure which of these thermostats are right for you, we have a comparison guide that might help. And if you're looking for cheaper options, there are some budget-friendly smart thermostats on the market, too.