Woot Sale Offers Big Savings on Electric Greenworks Mowers and More

Whether you love it or hate it, mowing season is back in full swing. And if your current mower isn't quite cutting it, you're trying to avoid still-high gas prices or you just want to upgrade to something a little more eco-friendly, we've found a deal you won't want to miss. Through the rest of July, Woot is offering up to 70% off a huge selection of Greenworks all-electric lawn mowers. This sale expires at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) on July 31, and some models have already sold out, so you may not want to wait until the last minute to grab yours.

Not only can you pick up one of these mowers at a great bargain, but switching to an all-electric mower could end up saving you even more money in the long run. And with quite a few different mowers to choose from at this sale, you're sure to find one that's perfect for your yard.

If you've got a smaller lawn where maneuverability is more important than coverage, you could pick up this smaller , which is on sale for $220, $80 off the usual price. It comes with two 24-volt, 4-Ah batteries, has a push-button starter and the handle folds down for easy storage. If power is your No. 1 priority, you could opt for this hefty . It's height-adjustable with seven different settings and a brushless motor, and you can pick it up $235, a discount of $155. Just note that this one does not come with a , so you'll have to buy one separately.

And if you're serious about your lawn care, you'll want to make sure you've got a leaf blower to take care of those clippings after you're finished mowing. You can pick up this compact on sale for just $75 right now, or opt for this refurbished for $135. And if you want to have some spare batteries on hand, you can also pick up some refurbished 60-volt models on sale as well. The is available for $95, and the is $115.