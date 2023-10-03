Early Prime Day Deals at Amazon Slash Prices on Echo Show Devices by Up to 71%

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event for Prime members kicks off a week from now, but the savings are already starting to roll in. Right now, the company has slashed the price of its popular smart displays, including bundle options with smart lighting or cameras, by up to 71% -- making it a great time to invest in an Echo Show with a voice assistant to help you throughout your day. Prices start at just $40.

Smart displays can allow you to set alarms or reminders, stream video, serve as a hub for controlling compatible smart home devices and much more -- they can even double as a digital picture frame when you're not actively using them. And with so many sizes to choose from, these nifty devices can function well in a family room, kitchen, office or even a bedside table.

One of the best smart displays out there is the second-gen Echo Show 8. It's small enough to place just about anywhere without it overwhelming the space, but the larger screen makes it easier to read than some of the smaller options. And right now it's marked down by 54%, bringing the price from $130 down to just $60. However, if you want a full-size display, the third-gen Echo Show 10 is another solid option. While it lists for $250, you can snag one for just $160 right now. It sports a 10.1-inch screen that mechanically swivels, following you around, making it an ideal option for video calling or to use while you multitask.

If you just want the lowest price, Amazon's third-gen Echo Show 5 is down to $40 (save $50) -- but for $2 more you can grab a bundle deal that includes the Echo Show 5 along with a Philips Hue smart color bulb at a 71% discount, which amounts to $103 in total savings.

There are plenty of other options worth checking out as well, so be sure to shop the entire sale selection at Amazon. And if you're looking to outfit your whole home, there are other great deals on smart home devices like Echo smart speakers, Blink doorbells and cameras and more happening now.