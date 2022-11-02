SpaceX Falcon Heavy Launch Best Buy Deals Pokemon Go November Events Best Celeb Costumes RSV Cases Surge Winter Prep for Homes Daylight Saving Time Election Day
Early Black Friday Deal at Columbia Saves You 50% on Select Winter Gear

Shop the sale that has limited styles every week.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
Hat and gloves on a pink background
Columbia Sportswear

Columbia's early Black Friday deals are here, and you can get up to 50% off select styles through Nov. 17. Right before the cold weather arrives and the first snowflake hits the ground, this is your chance to get your hands on jackets, fleeces, parkas, hoodies and shoes.

See at Columbia

Fleece is a great option to keep you warm. Check out this women's overnight adventure long fleece jacket for $50. This jacket is longer than usual and has Sherpa fleece in the front and microfleece in the back. 

For the man who loves a good hoodie, grab this men's Hunterdon fleece hoodie for a low $39. Originally $65, this hoodie is water-resistant and comes in four colors. If water resistance isn't enough, then take a look at the Dr. Downpour rain jacket for $53 that's a breathable, waterproof jacket for light and heavy rain.

Additional options to keep you warm include a women's Apres Arson winter long down jacket (plus size) for $248 and a pair of men's Royce Peak heat pants for $43 that heat traps and repel water. Also, if women are looking for a water-resistant shoe that's styled after sleeping bag technology, get these women's Palermo Street tall shoes for just $40.

There are over 1,000 clothing choices to choose from, with the majority of the options under $50. Take a look at the entire sale if you want quality clothing, for low prices.

Your new fit doesn't have to cost a fortune.

