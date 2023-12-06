Don't Miss This Extended Holiday Deal of Up to 20% Off Le Creuset
This 12-day deal kicked off Dec. 1, so shop now to get a discount on this hot cookware brand's all-star lineup.
Kitchen gadgets like air fryers and stand mixers are coveted gifts for foodies, but every home chef knows that one cookware brand takes center stage, especially in the Dutch oven game: Le Creuset. If you're familiar with Le Creuset, you're probably also familiar with its hefty price tag. Luckily, QVC is offering savings over multiple days with its 12 Days of Le Creuset sale.
The sale kicked off at the beginning of December and runs through 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 12. It offers up to 20% off and free shipping. Available in four popular colors, the Le Creuset 4-piece Heritage Stoneware Bake Set is $175, a 20% discount off the regular price of $221. The 7.5-quart cast iron Chef's Oven in cool mint is $300, down from QVC's regular price of $363 (though it's worth noting that this bad boy sells for over $460 at other retail outlets). Charm the pants off any holiday guests by serving up a dish in the Le Creuset set of six Mini Cocottes for $135, a $15 savings that includes a free cookbook. The cast iron 7-quart roaster, available in four shades, is down to $249 from $305, an 18% discount.
Though it's known for its signature cast-iron enamelware, Le Creuset also makes pots, pans, serving dishes, mugs, and other kitchen accessories such as trivets. This brand isn't discounted often, so head over to QVC soon to grab this deal before it expires.
More holiday shopping deals from CNET
CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, along with our top gift picks for the holidays. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping