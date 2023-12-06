Don't Miss This Extended Holiday Deal of Up to 20% Off Le Creuset

Kitchen gadgets like air fryers and stand mixers are coveted gifts for foodies, but every home chef knows that one cookware brand takes center stage, especially in the Dutch oven game: Le Creuset. If you're familiar with Le Creuset, you're probably also familiar with its hefty price tag. Luckily, QVC is offering savings over multiple days with its 12 Days of Le Creuset sale.

The sale kicked off at the beginning of December and runs through 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 12. It offers up to 20% off and free shipping. Available in four popular colors, the Le Creuset 4-piece Heritage Stoneware Bake Set is $175, a 20% discount off the regular price of $221. The 7.5-quart cast iron Chef's Oven in cool mint is $300, down from QVC's regular price of $363 (though it's worth noting that this bad boy sells for over $460 at other retail outlets). Charm the pants off any holiday guests by serving up a dish in the Le Creuset set of six Mini Cocottes for $135, a $15 savings that includes a free cookbook. The cast iron 7-quart roaster, available in four shades, is down to $249 from $305, an 18% discount.

Though it's known for its signature cast-iron enamelware, Le Creuset also makes pots, pans, serving dishes, mugs, and other kitchen accessories such as trivets. This brand isn't discounted often, so head over to QVC soon to grab this deal before it expires.