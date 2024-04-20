Don't Miss Out on Jackery's Earth Day Sale and Save up to 42%

Spring is in full bloom and for some people that means camping, fishing, and road trips. If you're a spring day trip or road trip aficionado, then it behooves you to have a handy power station you can use to charge your devices. Power stations are great to keep in your van or RV, or simply have around as a backup power source in places with spotty electricity service. Right now, Jackery is offering discounts of up to 42% on some of their most popular power stations until April 25.

But even better than that: Jackery specializes in solar-powered products. That means you can save money while also using a cleaner power generator. Here are some of their amazing deals.

Jackery Jackery Portable Power Station 300 Save $60 The Jackery Power Station 300 is compact, light, and perfect for day-long and weekend trips that could use the extra juice. This solar-powered power station provides up to 300 watts of power and can fit into some backpacks. Designed for peace and quiet, this power station only gets as loud as 7 decibels. Your purchase will include a car charger cable, AC charger, and you can charge up to 6 devices thanks to its 2 AC outlets, USB-C port, USB-A port, DC cart port, and fast charge port. Plus, you'll save $60 thanks to this deal. $220 at Amazon

Jackery Jackery Explorer 1000 + 200W Solar Panel Save $650 If you enjoy multi-day trips that require a bit of a boost, then this bundle is for you. The Jackery Explorer 1000 is a solar-powered generation that includes 8 outlets compatible with 90% of devices. With this bundle, you'll also get a 200 Watt solar panel that also makes this bundle a great asset for people interested in an emergency power source during outages, for RV trips with multiple family members, or adventures who love exploring remote areas. This bundle usually costs $1650, but you can now snag this for only $1000. $1,000 at Amazon

You can snag additional Jackery products at a discount until April 25.

If you're looking for options that won't break the bank, we've reviewed some of the best power stations here.