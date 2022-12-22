Last-Minute Shopper? These Stores Offer Same and Next-Day Delivery

As we get nearer to Christmas Day, it's only going to get harder and harder to find gifts you can get delivered in time. We've already passed the shipping deadline for several online retailers and if you're against going to an actual store to shop you may be feeling a bit hopeless.

However, there are some stores out there that offer same-day and next-day shipping options in certain areas, so you may be able to pull this off yet. Below is some information that may be able to help you get the perfect gift for that special someone in time for the holidays.

Keep in mind that these services are not available in all locations and often have specific requirements for order amounts and daily cutoffs.

Amazon

Amazon's same-day delivery service is available to Prime members in various ZIP codes across the country. To qualify for free same-day shipping you'll need to spend $35 on qualifying products, which are marked as "Prime Free Same-Day Delivery." There is a daily cut-off time and the listing will tell you how much time you have left to order it so you can receive it the same day.

Best Buy

Some Best Buy locations offer same-day delivery on in-stock products. You need to place your order by 5 p.m. local time daily (except Sunday, which is 3 p.m.) to qualify. This service is far more limited than Amazon and Walmart's, but be sure to check and see if you can get anything delivered the same day, otherwise you may want to opt for curbside pickup.

Walmart

Free same-day shipping is one perk of the Walmart Plus subscription. The items will need to be available in your local Walmart for the same-day shipping to happen, and a delivery time slot needs to be available, otherwise there are a ton of items that are available with free next-day shipping. Walmart Plus members can have anything shipped to their home for free without limits.

Target

Target's same-day delivery service is powered by Shipt, which is a bit different from the others in this list. Shipt is a third-party service that requires a membership (or $10 fee per delivery) in order to get the benefits. You can schedule the delivery at a time that suits you (within available times) and in some locations you can get the order as soon as 60 minutes after placing it.

Sephora

Sephora offers a few same-day delivery options with Shipt, Instacart and DoorDash integrations for those already set up with those services. It also has its own Same-Day Unlimited subscription that costs $49 per year that delivers your beauty products in as little as two hours with no order minimum. There's a free 30-day trial if you want to try it out for the holidays.

Macy's

Through a partnership with DoorDash, Macy's is able to deliver a lot of items to you the same day or the next day. Eligible items have a special icon next to them so you can easily identify these as you shop. You will need to pay a $15 fee for orders that would qualify for free standard shipping, or $26 for any other order.

GameStop

For orders placed on GameStop's site or mobile app you can get same-day delivery when you pick "Deliver Today" during the checkout process. It's available up until three hours before your local store closes, and does vary based on inventory at that store. Pricing will be confirmed at checkout.

Costco

While it's mainly for groceries, Costco does offer same-day delivery through Instacart for orders of $35 or more. It's worth noting that the price in the app and the price in Costco's warehouse are often different, so you will likely be paying a little extra on each item for the convenience. Instacart Plus members won't see such markups.

Sams's Club

Order by 2pm at Sam's Club for same-day delivery. It costs a flat $12 for regular members and $8 for Plus subscribers with no markups on the products themselves.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond may not be the first place you think of, but it offers thousands of items with same-day delivery and right now it is waiving the usual $10 flat fee and offering the service for free for orders of $29 or more through Dec. 24. Availability will vary based on local inventory, but it's worth checking to see what it has if you can't find what you want elsewhere.

The Home Depot

The Home Depot can deliver items the same day or the next day which is handy if small appliances, home improvement gear, or smart home tech is on your holiday shopping list this year. You'll be able to choose the delivery option and work out the additional fees at checkout.

Office Depot

If you've missed shipping deadlines, Office Depot is offering free same-day delivery on Dec. 23 and 24 with no minimum purchase required for those in eligible zip codes. With a range of computers, tech accessories and everyday essentials (in addition to office supplies), this might prove surprisingly helpful this Christmas.