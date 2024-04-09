Ditch That Awkward Apple TV Remote and Upgrade to This $24 Alternative Instead

Sure, the Apple TV 4K is one of the best streaming devices you can put under your TV, especially if you're already firmly ensconced in that Apple life. But we can probably all agree that its remote leaves a lot to be desired. It's gotten better in the latest iteration, but it's still too small, too thin and too fiddly. The Function101 is a third-party Apple TV remote and it's a much better option. Normally it sells for around $30, but you can bag yours today for just $24. All you have to do is place your order and enter the discount code ENJOY20 to get the best price available. But do so before April 14.

The remote is much more chunky than Apple's, which means it's easier to find and less likely to slide between the cushions on your couch. It also has all the buttons you're going to want, including a menu button, navigation arrows and a whole slate of buttons for media playback control.

The Function101 remote works with all Apple TV and Apple TV 4K boxes and will also work with most modern TV sets. The only thing worth being aware of is the lack of a Siri button, but if we're being honest, that isn't all that big of a deal. Sorry, Siri.

If the bad remote has been the one thing holding you back from investing in an Apple TV, be sure to check out our collection of the best Apple TV deals before you rush out and get one.