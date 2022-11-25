Live: 300+ Best Black Friday Deals Live: Black Friday TV Deals BF Deals Under $25 BF Deals Under $50 5 BF Splurges 8 BF Must-Haves 15 Weird Amazon BF Deals BF Cheat Sheet
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Disney's Black Friday Sale Is Here: Score 30% Off Toys, Clothing and More

If you've got a Disney lover on your list, this is the sale you don't want to miss.

Desiree DeNunzio headshot
Desiree DeNunzio
disney mickey ornament
ShopDisney

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Looking for the perfect gift for the Disney enthusiast in your life? You don't need to fly to sunny Anaheim, Calif., or Orlando, Fla., to score the coolest merch. For Black Friday, the Disney Store is offering up to 30% off sitewide, on toys, ornaments, clothing, accessories and more using the code MAGIC. Plus, you'll get free shipping on any order over $75.

See at ShopDisney

Whether you're looking for a great deal on a Mickey backpack, the ultimate Disney princess castle, or you want some swag for your next trip to the Magic Kingdom, there's no shortage of options here. This sale only lasts through midnight tonight (Nov. 25), so if you have your eye on something, you'll want to act fast.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.