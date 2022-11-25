Disney's Black Friday Sale Is Here: Score 30% Off Toys, Clothing and More

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Looking for the perfect gift for the Disney enthusiast in your life? You don't need to fly to sunny Anaheim, Calif., or Orlando, Fla., to score the coolest merch. For Black Friday, the Disney Store is offering up to 30% off sitewide, on toys, ornaments, clothing, accessories and more using the code MAGIC. Plus, you'll get free shipping on any order over $75.

Whether you're looking for a great deal on a Mickey , the , or you want some swag for your next trip to the Magic Kingdom, there's no shortage of options here. This sale only lasts through midnight tonight (Nov. 25), so if you have your eye on something, you'll want to act fast.