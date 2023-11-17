Discover a New Favorite Bottle With Naked Wines' Black Friday Sale

We're still a few days away from Black Friday but the early deals just keep coming. Naked Wines is one of the best wine subscription services we've tested. And right now, you can try a six-bottle sample pack for just $40. Plus, if you use our code, CNET100, you can save an extra $100 off your first order. The site has such a wide selection of wines to choose from, you're sure to find something that fits your budget and delights your tastebuds.

If you're new to wine, walking into your local liquor store can feel intimidating. There are just so many options to choose from. And you're probably wondering, how can a wine even be dry when it's literally in liquid form? We get it. That's where using a wine subscription service comes in handy. Naked Wines is also special because it connects consumers directly to some of the world's best independent winemakers. The service brings you the market's top quality offerings at significantly lower prices. They'll even help you figure out what you like. All you have to do is answer a few simple questions and Naked Wines will do the rest. You can also return the wines you don't absolutely love -- no questions asked.

Are early Black Friday sales a good time to buy? Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found.

If you're ready to order, you can try a six-bottle sample pack for only $40. You can also browse other selections, including Naked Wines' top-rated and buzzworthy packs. So, whether you want to dive expand your palate or impress your friends with an amazing new bottle -- Naked Wines has got you covered.

Now, once you've got the wine, you'll need something to pair it with. We recommend these Black Friday meal delivery deals to find the perfect dish.