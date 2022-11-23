Live: 150+ Black Friday Deals Black Friday Cheat Sheet Black Friday Deals Under $25 Livestream World Cup 4K TV Deals Secret Deals via Alexa Random Black Friday Finds Macy's Parade
Count Down to Christmas With These Black Friday Advent Calendar Deals

Step up your Advent game with these amazing calendars.

James Bricknell headshot
James Bricknell
2 min read

Advent calendars these days are awesome. Gone are the little boxes with gross chocolate or, and I'm showing my age here, just an image of something vaguely Christmassy behind a paper door. Modern Advent calendars are a seasonal gift all of their own, complete with small presents behind each door.

As the entire holiday season now melds into a three-month-long shopping experience, Black Friday is an excellent time to buy a discounted Advent calendar for the entire family. We've rounded up our favorite Advent deals right here.

Funko Marvel Advent calendar: $29 - Save $31

Marvel is about the biggest franchise in the entire world right now, and this excellent Funko calendar gives you a teeny tiny Marvel Pop for the 24 days leading up to Christmas Day. Perfect for the MCU fan in your life.

$29 at Amazon

Fisher-Price Little People nativity Advent calendar: $44 - Save $31

Weirdly blonde baby Jesus aside, this nativity scene has everything you need including wise men, angels and livestock. The back of the box even opens up to house the entire scene once you've opened the last door.

$44 at Amazon

13 Days: The Nightmare Before Christmas Advent calendar: $28 - Save $7

The Nightmare Before Christmas is an almost perfect Christmas movie. This box has 13 amazing models from the movie, so you can set up a very special nativity based on the antics of Jack and Sally.

$28 at Amazon

Thomas & Friends Advent calendar: $30 - Save $8

This calendar has a plethora of Thomas & Friends engines, including ones specially painted for the holiday season. I'm a big fan of James the red engine, for obvious reasons, and he looks dashing in his Christmas livery.

$30 at Amazon

My Little Pony Advent calendar: $22 - Save $6

Like the Thomas calendar above, this box contains a Pony a day to keep your little one happy. They're small but perfect to keep your little pony excited for the big day.

$22 at Amazon
More awesome advent deals:

