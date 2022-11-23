Count Down to Christmas With These Black Friday Advent Calendar Deals

Advent calendars these days are awesome. Gone are the little boxes with gross chocolate or, and I'm showing my age here, just an image of something vaguely Christmassy behind a paper door. Modern Advent calendars are a seasonal gift all of their own, complete with small presents behind each door.

As the entire holiday season now melds into a three-month-long shopping experience, Black Friday is an excellent time to buy a discounted Advent calendar for the entire family. We've rounded up our favorite Advent deals right here.

Marvel is about the biggest franchise in the entire world right now, and this excellent Funko calendar gives you a teeny tiny Marvel Pop for the 24 days leading up to Christmas Day. Perfect for the MCU fan in your life.

Weirdly blonde baby Jesus aside, this nativity scene has everything you need including wise men, angels and livestock. The back of the box even opens up to house the entire scene once you've opened the last door.

The Nightmare Before Christmas is an almost perfect Christmas movie. This box has 13 amazing models from the movie, so you can set up a very special nativity based on the antics of Jack and Sally.

This calendar has a plethora of Thomas & Friends engines, including ones specially painted for the holiday season. I'm a big fan of James the red engine, for obvious reasons, and he looks dashing in his Christmas livery.

Like the Thomas calendar above, this box contains a Pony a day to keep your little one happy. They're small but perfect to keep your little pony excited for the big day. You're receiving price alerts for My Little Pony: A New Generation Movie Snow Party Countdown Advent Calendar Toy for Kids - 25 Surprise Pieces, Including 16 Pony Figures (Amazon Exclusive)

More awesome advent deals: