X
Core Rulebooks for Dungeons and Dragons Are Up to 67% Off

Fans of the tabletop role-playing game can grab all three of the fifth edition Core Rulebooks at a discount right now.

If you're a fan of tabletop gaming, you won't want to miss this stunning deal that'll help you on your next Dungeons & Dragons campaign. All three D&D Core Rulebooks for the fifth edition of the game are on sale at Amazon right now -- with discounts of up to 67%. That means you can grab all three for under $70. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

All three Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebooks for D&D 5th Edition are displayed against an orange background.
Dungeons & Dragons/CNET

Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebooks

All three D&D fifth edition Core Rulebooks are marked down today, giving you everything you need to build characters, battle scenes and more. 

  • Monster Manual: $16 (save $34)
  • Player's Handbook: $26 (save $24)
  • Dungeon Master's Guide: $25 (save $25)
$16 at Amazon$26 at Amazon$25 at Amazon

The Player's Handbook serves as a step-by-step guide to character building and can be used as you level up through the game. It has spells, equipment, game rules and more for easy reference. And right now it's 48% off, meaning you'll pay just $26 to get a copy of your own. 

For creatives out there wanting to craft a world for other players, check out the Dungeon Master's Guide. It's $25 right now -- half off what it lists for -- and it has a ton of advice surrounding world building, magic items, spells, balancing encounters and more. 

The biggest discount is on the Monster Manual, which has more than 150 ready-to-play monsters, including goblins, dragons and other creatures. Budding and experienced Dungeon Masters alike can find over 400 stat blocks with all the information they'll need to run encounters, and players can learn more about the enemies they might run into during a campaign. It's 67% off, dropping the price to just $16. 

Whether you're new to the game or a Dungeons & Dragons veteran, these books will be able to guide you as you play. And they make great gifts, too -- especially at this price. Each of these markdowns is a solid deal for anyone who enjoys role-playing games. 

Read more: AI Is Reimagining the Way We Play Role-Playing Games

