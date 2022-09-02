Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review iPhone 14 Labor Day Deals Internet and TV Bundles Tablet Deals Garmin Venu Sq 2 Streaming Services iPhone 14 vs. 13
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Celebrate the Release of 'The Rings of Power' With These 1-Day 'Lord of the Rings' Deals

Add the classic Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit film trilogies to your Blu-ray library at all-time low prices.

Adam Oram headshot
Adam Oram
Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit blu-ray covers
Warner Brothers

To tie in with the Sept. 2 premiere of The Rings of Power on Amazon Prime Video, Amazon has kicked off several one-day deals on The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit Blu-ray sets, including some steep price cuts. Whether you want a refresher before diving into the prequel series or you'd just like to revisit Middle-earth whenever you want, these box sets allow you to add the films to your collection for less.

See at Amazon

With these one-day discounts at Amazon, you can can pick up the original trilogy of Lord of the Rings films in a few different formats from just $25. The extended edition set of Lord of the Rings films is available at that low price with the 4K UHD collection also on sale, down to just $44, including all three theatrical and extended movies across nine discs. In addition, The Hobbit film trilogy is just $47 in 4K UHD or you can snag all six movies together in their theatrical forms for just $30 in the Middle-earth collection. These deals are only available until 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to snag a set at these reduced prices. 

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.