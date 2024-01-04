Catch a Deal or Two With These End-of-Year Sales on Fashion, Tech and More
H&M, Samsung, Nike and others are all running fantastic sales to kick off 2024.
If you missed the holiday sales then fret not. There are many end-of-year sales still going strong, at least for a few more days. Retailers like H&M, Samsung and others are all offering great deals on everything from winter gear to technology. Whether you want to grab something for yourself or get a belated gift for someone special, there's likely something for you on this list.
H&M has stylish and well-made clothing at affordable prices. And those prices are even better during the company's winter sale. Right now, you can pick up items for up to 70% off, with some items starting at just $5. If you still need winter gear, this puffer jacket is currently a steal at 69% off.
Shopping outlets is a great ways to save money on your purchases. But when those outlet deals are on clearance? You really can't get any better than that. Nike is offering up to 40% off its clearance outlet deals, which means you can get all your Nike goods at huge discounts. This pair of Nike Air Max Terrascapes is available at 51% off.
Samsung is offering up to $80 off its Galaxy Watch6 Series during its winter sale, with the bigggest discount applying to the 44mm LTE-equipped model. Plus, you can get up to $250 off in instant trade-in credit.
Light up your world this winter with Lumens' up to 50% off sale. Lumens has a light for every space, including this Lenmore LED light for your vanity. It's by Huxe and it's currently on sale for 40% off.
JCPenny has everything you need for your home. Right now, you can save an extra 30% off select home goods with code ANEWYEAR. Start your new year off right with new home appliances or even a cookware set like this 30-piece aluminum not-stick set from Cooks. This set typically retails for $180 but is on sale for $70 and with the above code, you'll get some extra savings too.
