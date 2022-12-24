CNET's Editors' Choice Awards Musk Suspends Journalists Trump's NFT Collection 'Barbie' Movie Trailer 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Free COVID Tests 30 Gifts Under $30 Great Gift Ideas
Deals

Buy One Beauty Gift Set, Get One 25% Off at Target

Snag a few beauty gift sets for the whole family to pamper themselves.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
2 min read
Two beauty gift sets
Target

Beauty products are such a great present to give to people who love them. As someone who is obsessed with beauty from lip gloss to moisturizers, I've found that beauty products are not only a practical gift, but also fun to use. 

If you have someone in your life who loves beauty too, why not head over to Target for this last chance sale where you can buy one beauty gift and get the other one for 25% off. Today is obviously the last day to get this deal since Christmas is tomorrow. But with so much to choose from, you'll have enough time to grab something worthy of Christmas day.

The best thing about this deal is that everything on sale is already affordable with prices starting at $5. Plus, this beauty gift set sale is not only for women, but men can get gifts too. 

Who doesn't love a good soak in a bathtub? Get this Da Bomb bath fizzers holiday Santa/reindeer bath bomb gift set for $10. Sticking with the holiday theme, give your friends and family this Fantasy by Masque bar sheet also for $10, so they can keep their face moisturized. 

If you're looking for items that aren't holiday themed, and a bit more universal, you'll find those gifts here too. Help your loved one experience the spa at home with this Spa Escape 9-piece set for $15. With eye patches, body oil, mud masks and more, they'll become relaxed in no time. Another nice option is this All Spruced Up kit for men. This $15 set comes with 11-pieces, including Therabreath oral rinse, Liquid I.V. hydration multiplier, Bravo Sierra body wipes and much more.

For the rest of the sale, check out Target through the rest of Christmas Eve. And take a look at a few more deals available to you below.

