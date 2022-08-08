Buy More and Save More on Glamglow Full-Sized and Mega-Sized Face Masks

Face masks are a great way to draw out any impurities in the skin and remove dead skin cells from your face, leaving a smooth and healthy, glowing face. They can also help improve your skin's elasticity, tackle fine lines and wrinkles, and minimize pores. There are lots of different kinds of masks that can satisfy your skin needs, and you can choose from a variety of them during

These masks come in 0.5 ounces, 1 ounce, 1.7 ounces and 3.4 ounces -- all at different price points. This -- which is Glamglow's #1 best-selling charcoal mud mask and an Allure's Reader's Choice awardee -- retails at $60 for 1.7 ounces, but with this deal, you'll get it for $48.

The same goes for (a hydrating mud mask), (for makeup prep and skin tightening), (for wrinkles and fine lines) and (for uneven skin tones). If you pair any two 1.7-ounce mud masks, you'll get both for $84 instead of $120. I would opt for a 3.4-ounce bottle because it's only $26 more for double the product. If you choose two 3.4-ounce bottles, you'll get both for $120 with the deal.

The sale includes Glamglow's acne-clearing five-minute mask to scrub. The product is made for acne, rough patches, enlarged pores and excess oil. It retails for $34, but you can have it for $27. Or you can get two for $48. Discounts are applied directly at checkout, but there's no telling how long this sale will last so grab your masks while you can.