Buy $85 of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics and Get a Free 3-Piece Set

Get high-quality makeup that will help you achieve any look for less.

Robin Mosley
A lipstick, eyeshadow, primer and setting spray on a yellow background
Bobbi Brown Cosmetics

High-end beauty brands can cost an arm and a leg, but there's something special about getting your favorite item no matter the brand. A good lipstick or a vibrant blush can do wonders for whatever look you're trying to achieve. One popular brand, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, is running a deal for a three-piece mini lip and eye essentials set for free with any $75 order using the offer code BBLUXE at checkout.

See at Bobbi Brown Cosmetics

This offer has products with prices starting at $15 for this Mini Smokey Eye mascara that you can use for volume length. And it's formulated to prevent flaking and smudging. That said, you get this item in the set, so you could skip this and pick up something else such as this natural brow shaper for $29 instead.

Need a nice red lipstick? This Mini Crushed lip color is $16 and comes in two colors: ruby and cranberry. This lipstick has a matte finish, but if you want a shimmery finish, grab a Crushed oil-infused gloss shimmer for $32. 

Snag a $48 Blush & Highlight duo in either honey glow or pink glow to give your cheeks a pop of color. Or, you can try this Pot Rouge for lips and cheeks for just $35 that you can wear as desired.

Once you meet the $75 order minimum and use the offer code, the lip and eye set will be added immediately. This set consists of a Mini Smokey Eye mascara, Mini Long-Wear cream shadow stick in golden pink and Mini Luxe lipstick in neutral rose.

For the rest of this small sale, check out Bobbi Brown Cosmetics today.

