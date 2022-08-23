Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Review Best Wi-Fi Range Extenders Repurpose Food Scraps Download Apple Updates DuckDuckGo Beats Google Free COVID Test Kits Back Pain Exercises Best Anime Shows
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Bundle and Save Big at Nars With Up to 20% Off Cosmetic Sets

Bundled products take the guessing game out of shopping for beauty. And, now you can get them at a discount.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
Blush and a brush on an orange background
Nars Cosmetics

There are beauty brands that have stood the test of time and Nars Cosmetics is one of them. This iconic makeup brand is offering a bundle and save deal where you can get up to 20% off today. Besides the prices, what makes this sale so great is the convenience of it all since Nars bundled everything together for you.

See at Nars Cosmetics

Keep in mind that the only way to ensure you get this discount is if you get all the items in the bundle. If you happen to take one item away from the bundle you're purchasing, all prices will revert back to normal. 

For suggestions, a nice option is the Air matte lip & cheek bundle for $48 (save $8). This bundle consists of its bestselling Air matte lip color and blush in a variety of shades for a vibrant and long lasting look.

For a bundle focused on the foundation of your face, check out this soft matte primer, concealer & foundation bundle for $90 (save $15). There's also this correct & conceal bundle for $11 off, making it just $50. In this bundle, you'll snag an Allure award-winning mini Radiant creamy concealer and Radiant creamy color corrector to hide blur imperfections. Finally, this bestselling mini Icons bundle is $50 (save $10) and features a mini blush, mini bronzing powder, mini concealer and mascara. 

There are many more bundle sales at Nars, so for the full deal head over to the website for more beauty must-haves today.

Read more: Want Healthy, Glowing Skin? You'll Need to Figure Out Your Skin Type First

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.