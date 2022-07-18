Build Your Next Project With Craftsman Power Tools for 20% Off at Ace Hardware

Looking for new tools to help you build your next project? Then check out this Ace Hardware sale for select Craftsman power tools and accessories. While there is no end date for this sale, you have plenty of time to pick up power tools, accessories, power equipment and even garage and shop equipment.

Most of the the deals are in the $100 to $250, with the $25 and under range following closely behind. And, the majority of items on sale are power accessories and tools. This Craftsman 20 Volt, 1/2-inch is $104. The motor in this particular drill provides up to 25% more runtime and produces 350 watts for improved durability. Plus, if you need a drill that has improved visibility, this one has a LED light that works in dark areas as well.

If you need something stronger than a drill, you can always pick up this Craftsman V20 20 Volt.1/4-inch . This $104 kit features a battery and charger with up to 30% more runtime and delivers 1,500 in-pounds of torque.

Other options on sale include a , for your lawn, and . Anyone who's into fixing their yard, building something or even keeping areas clean and tidy, will find something on sale that will make it easier.