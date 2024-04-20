Get Cozy With 15% Off Sitewide During Buffy's Earth Day Sale

Earth-friendly company Buffy is one of our favorite makers of sheets and comforters, and we're happy to report that Buffy is having another sale, this time for Earth Day. Buffy's Earth Day sale can save you 15% (or more) off select products so you can grab sheets, comforters and pillows for significantly less.

Among the many items on sale is the Breeze Sheet set, the award-winning sheets made from ultrasoft eucalyptus fibers. The queen Breeze Sheet set normally costs $195, but it's currently marked down to $166. This set includes a top sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases. Add an extra set of coordinating Breeze pillowcases for $47, down $8 from the regular price of $55.

The bestselling Buffy Cloud comforter, which we dubbed the best year-round comforter you can buy, in queen size normally clocks in at $195, but is currently on sale for $166. Buffy also has great discounts on its bundles. Snap up a bundle like the Cooling Bundle, which includes the Breeze sheet set (top and bottom sheet plus two pillowcases), the Breeze comforter, a Breeze duvet cover, and two cooling pillows. Regularly starting at $520, you can get it from $442.

Buffy is known for its cruelty-free and environmentally friendly practices. In an industry known for waste, Buffy says, it uses "botanic dyes, biodegradable fabrics and recyclable materials that are home-safe and earth-friendly." When it comes to bedding that's cozy and good for the environment, you really can't go wrong with Buffy.

Additionally, Buffy lets you sleep now and pay later. The company offers a seven-night free trial and will only charge if you decide to keep your items. If you're not in love with your new bedding, returns are free. That said, be sure to take advantage of the deal soon. Earth Day is April 22, and we're not sure how long the sale will last after that.