Bring Nature Closer Than Ever With This $7 Hummingbird Feeder (Save 63%)

If you want to attract hummingbirds to your yard, one of the best things you can do is set up a hummingbird feeder. These feeders provide nectar for hummingbirds to drink, and they're easy to set up and maintain. Plus, they're a great way to enjoy these lovely creatures up close.

Right now Amazon has discounted the Birds Health Plus Ruby by 63%, bringing the price to just $7.

This hummingbird feeder is made of glass and non-toxic plastic. It's BPA-free as well. At just just under 9-inches tall, this feeder holds up to 10 ounces of nectar at a time. It also features four feeding stations to service multiple birds at once.

Each of the feeding ports are flower shaped and the port holes are also softer than competitors, making for a safer feeding experience for the birds. There is a built-in ant moat keeps ants at bay, leaving the nectar fresh for hungry hummingbirds.

The bottle has a wide opening and a detachable flat base to make it easy to both fill and clean. Just make sure you wash your hummingbird feeder by hand with warm, soapy water. The dishwasher can damage parts of the feeder.