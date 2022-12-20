CNET's Editors' Choice Awards Musk Suspends Journalists Trump's NFT Collection 'Barbie' Movie Trailer 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Free COVID Tests 30 Gifts Under $30 Great Gift Ideas
Deals

Brave the Winter Chill With Up to 45% Off Amazon Winter Styles

Stay warm and protected with apparel designed to help you navigate this season.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
A blue Amazon puffer coat against a yellow background
Amazon

The winter season has a lot of great things going for it such as beautiful snow and the holidays. However, one of the unappealing aspects of winter is just how much the winter chill can pierce through clothing, and make you wish you were inside. 

With this sale at Amazon, you can get apparel to help you brave the cold and save up to 45% on gear for the whole family. While there are several items to choose from, one of the best purchases you can make is getting an Amazon Essentials lightweight water-resistant coat.

See at Amazon

I personally have an Amazon Essentials coat, and despite being so thin and lightweight, it does an amazing job at keeping you warm and dry from the rain. Plus, if you ever need to pack it up, you can simply roll it up and stuff it inside of the lightweight bag you get with your purchase. 

This men's lightweight water-resistant packable hooded puffer jacket starts at $24 (save 45%), while this women's water-resistant puffer jacket is $23 (save 45%). Another great version of this coat for women is this heavyweight puffer jacket with a drawstring waist that pulls everything in so the coat doesn't look too bulky. Get this for $38 and get an extra 5% off by clipping the coupon.

Head over to Amazon before the sale ends for more. Here are a few additional winter gear options you can nab:

