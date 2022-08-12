Bonfire Season Isn't Over Yet -- Save with Solo Stove's Summer Sale

Summer isn't over yet. You still have time to enjoy backyard barbecues and pool parties. Upgrade your next outdoor soirée with a fire pit from Solo Stove. Roast marshmallows with your kids and keep yourself warm with the coming cooler weather. Right now you can save up to and up to .

Don't worry about annoying your neighbors with smoke from your fire. Each Solo fire pit features a special 360-degree airflow design, allowing air to super-heat inside the pit and burn off the smoke. They also include a removable base plate and ash pan for easy cleanup. And you can take your fire pit to the beach or camping, with the free carrying case. The Solo Stove has free shipping on all orders above $75 and free returns. They also offer a lifetime warranty for every product they sell.

Save 40% and warm up with the (save $330). This bundle comes with a weather-resistant cover to keep your fire pit looking fresh and a stand, so you can use your bonfire anywhere and protect your heat-sensitive surfaces. It also has a bonfire shield to keep embers in and a bonfire lid to turn your fire pit into a stylish table. Or try your hand at outdoor cooking and snag a (save $475). Enjoy it as a regular fire pit until you're ready to cook. Then just add the Yukon Hub to elevate your cooking surface and the large cast iron skillet, and you're ready to go.