Bombas Holiday Sale Takes 20% Off Socks, Underwear and More

When it come to clothing, everything should be itch-free and ultra comfortable to wear. This is especially true for socks, T-shirts and underwear. If you've been looking to pick up a few simple staples for your wardrobe then consider shopping Bombas' holiday sale. Right now, you can 20% off along with free shipping with code ENCORE20. Many of the items on the site are already on sale so this is just the icing on the cake, if you're looking for a good deal.

Bombas' best-sellers include its boxers, merino wool blend socks and its no-show hipster underwear. There are also some amazing pack savings happening now. If you're looking for some new socks, there's a 12-pack currently on sale with 15% off pack savings. When you add these to your cart, you'll also receive an additional 20% off. The code should be added automatically but if it isn't, simply enter ENCORE20 during checkout.

Bombas is a popular brand with many items being featured in our roundups over the years. We think Bombas has some of the best gifts for the teenagers in your life and some must-have winter workout gear for everyone else. Bombas is also known for its generosity. Back in 2020, the company supported charities by donating a pair of sock for every pair purchased.