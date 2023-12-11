Bombas Holiday Sale Takes 20% Off Socks, Underwear and More
Stock up on all your essentials and save big this holiday season.
When it come to clothing, everything should be itch-free and ultra comfortable to wear. This is especially true for socks, T-shirts and underwear. If you've been looking to pick up a few simple staples for your wardrobe then consider shopping Bombas' holiday sale. Right now, you can 20% off along with free shipping with code ENCORE20. Many of the items on the site are already on sale so this is just the icing on the cake, if you're looking for a good deal.
Bombas' best-sellers include its boxers, merino wool blend socks and its no-show hipster underwear. There are also some amazing pack savings happening now. If you're looking for some new socks, there's a 12-pack currently on sale with 15% off pack savings. When you add these to your cart, you'll also receive an additional 20% off. The code should be added automatically but if it isn't, simply enter ENCORE20 during checkout.
Bombas is a popular brand with many items being featured in our roundups over the years. We think Bombas has some of the best gifts for the teenagers in your life and some must-have winter workout gear for everyone else. Bombas is also known for its generosity. Back in 2020, the company supported charities by donating a pair of sock for every pair purchased.
More holiday shopping deals from CNET
CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, along with our top gift picks for the holidays. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping