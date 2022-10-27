Treat Yourself to New Blinds With This Sale for 45% Off Sitewide

The right kind of windows can really make a house look incredibly beautiful. However, you don't want people to see what's inside your home or get a look into your family's personal time, and you might not have the space or decor for curtains. This is where a good set of blinds come in.

With blinds, not only can you block out unwanted eyes and light, you can also make your home stand out and give it life. Right now, at retailer Blinds you can shop its treat yourself to savings sale for up to through Nov. 1 using the code CANDY.

Prices for blinds start as low as $15 with these . These blinds work for homes with shallow windows and come in a number of colors that work well for neutral spaces. For those of you who need cordless blinds, these for $17. These are what you want for a modern look while providing you the peace of mind that your kids and pets won't get tangled up in cords.

The most you can expect to spend is $628 on these made of crease-resistant aluminum and finished with DustGuard, making it easier to clean.

In between these prices are a lot of popular blinds with affordable prices for any budget. These for $43 give you insulation, privacy and light filtration. For properly darkened windows, check out these that will help set the mood for TV watching, all for $56. And when you want to block UV rays, these for $23 will ensure glare is minimized.

Ready for a new set of blinds that make your room pop and keep savings in your pocket? Check out the entire for everything you need to upgrade your window style.