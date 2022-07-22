Blast the Grime Away With This Discounted Electric Pressure Washer for $150

Having the right tools for the task makes any job easier, and upkeep on home maintenance is no exception. Pressure washers can blast away dirt, grime and other debris from all sorts of places to keep things clean.

Best Buy is slashing the price of this by $70, meaning you'll pay just $150 if you buy today. This deal will expire tonight.

This pressure washer features a water-resistant 13-amp motor that delivers 2,000 psi, which easily breaks down grime from driveways, sidewalks, cars, patio furniture, vinyl siding and much more.

It has a power cord, so you will have to make sure there's a power source near where you want to use it, but the 20-foot power cord, compact design and rugged wheels make it easy to move this machine around without much hassle. And it comes with a 25-foot tangle-free hose, as well as an onboard detergent tank.

This pressure washer also comes with four interchangeable nozzle tips (20, 40, soap and turbo) to tackle whatever the job needs, as well as built-in accessory storage.