Big Bottle Sale: Buy One Sally Beauty Product, Get One 50% Off

Sally Beauty is running its big bottle sale again where you can get a BOGO deal for , making this a great opportunity to get a shampoo and conditioner combo. Plus, this offer has everything you need to protect your hair, from smoothing to color-safe products.

There are over 100 items on sale, with prices starting at $4. Fans of hair care will find the most products from brands, including Silk Elements, Ion, Eva NYC and Proclaim.

One of my favorite brands for shampoo and conditioner is OGX. Right now, you can get the for $17, and you can get the for just $8 with the BOGO deal. What I like about this shampoo and conditioner is that they do a great job of strengthening my hair and smell great. OGX is one of the brands I buy when I run out of expensive products.

As for other top-rated brands, is $18, and the is $9 with the BOGO deal. This shampoo and conditioner combo can gently cleanse your hair and make sure that the color you've dyed it stays vibrant. This is the type of shampoo and conditioner you would get if you have very dry, damaged or color-treated hair.

If you're a fan of Generic Value Products, then you'll find about 10 items on sale. What makes these particular products nice is that they are all dupes, which will save you money and still give you quality. For example, is a dupe of Paul Mitchell Tea Tree special shampoo. Both shampoos are 33.8 ounces, but only one is $20.

Other dupes include this $18 , which is compared to Nexxus Humectress moisturizing conditioner. And this conditioning balm is a dupe of , also for $18.

There are several hair care deals that will save you money over time. Head over to today for the entire sale.