X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Best Streaming Deals for Students on Hulu, Spotify and More

Here are some deals students should know about.

meara-isenberg-headshot.png
meara-isenberg-headshot.png
Meara Isenberg Associate Writer
Meara covers streaming service news for CNET. She recently graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where she wrote for her college newspaper, The Daily Texan, as well as for state and local magazines. When she's not writing, she likes to dote over her cat, sip black coffee and try out new horror movies.
See full bio
Meara Isenberg
4 min read
See at Spotify
Spotify and Hulu bundle for students
Save $13 a month
See at Spotify
See at Hulu
Hulu for students
Save $6 a month
See at Hulu
See at Peacock
Peacock Premium student discount
Pay $2 a month
See at Peacock
See at Amazon
Amazon logo on phone
Prime Video through a Prime Student membership
Pay $7.50 a month
See at Amazon
See at Paramount Plus
4-year student discount on Paramount Plus Essential
Save over $1 per month
See at Paramount Plus
CNET logo white on red background
NEW! CNET Shopping Extension
Get the lowest price on everything
Add CNET Shopping
See at Apple
Apple TV Plus with Apple Music
Pay $6 per month
See at Apple
See at Tidal
Save on Tidal
Get 50% or more off subscriptions
See at Tidal
See at Amazon
Amazon Music Unlimited student plan
Save up to $5 a month
See at Amazon

Streaming service price hikes are happening all around, but there's good news for students. Entertainment-seeking pupils may be able to take advantage of deals that keep the cost of streaming low.

Services like Peacock and Amazon Music Unlimited provide discounts for students who qualify, and students may be eligible for bundles of multiple services, such as the combo Spotify and Hulu or Apple Music and Apple TV Plus. While offers for eligible high schoolers are out there, post-high school students appear to have the most opportunities to score.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

If you plan to stream during the school year, see if you qualify for one of these deals.
Spotify

Spotify and Hulu bundle for students

Save $13 a month

You can add two popular streaming choices to your roster for just $6 a month with Spotify's Premium Student offer. The deal combines Spotify Premium and Hulu's ad-supported plan, which normally cost $11 and $8 a month, respectively. You need to be a student above the age of 18 who is "enrolled at a US Title IV accredited college or university" to qualify, and Spotify works with a third party called SheerID to verify that you're eligible. 

You will need to verify eligibility every 12 months, with the offer available for a total of four years. In addition, new Spotify Premium subscribers may qualify for a free month. Full details can be found at Spotify's site.

See at Spotify
Sarah Tew/CNET

Hulu for students

Save $6 a month

Only have your eye on Hulu? Eligible students can get the ad-supported plan for $2 per month. To qualify, you must be enrolled in a graduate or advanced degree program at a Title IV accredited college or university in the US. Hulu uses Sheer ID to verify academic eligibility. More details can be found here.

See at Hulu
James Martin/CNET

Peacock Premium student discount

Pay $2 a month

Get access to Peacock's ad-supported tier for just $2 per month for 12 months with a student discount. Peacock Premium typically costs $6 per month. The offer is available to students 18 years or older enrolled in an undergraduate or advanced degree program at a Title IV-accredited school in the US. 

Eligibility is verified through Sheer ID, and the deal can be renewed annually if students meet the criteria. New or existing Peacock subscribers can redeem the offer. 

See at Peacock
Amazon logo on phone
Sarah Tew/CNET

Prime Video through a Prime Student membership

Pay $7.50 a month

Amazon's Prime Student membership is a route for higher education students wanting to get Prime Video, Prime Music and free, two-day shipping on eligible purchases, among other perks. It's $7.50 per month, half the monthly cost of an ordinary Prime membership. Prime Video on its own is typically $9 per month. Students may qualify for a six-month free trial.

Regular Prime members can become student members, but Prime Student members are unable to share their benefits. See more details on how to join at the link below.

See at Amazon
James Martin/CNET

4-year student discount on Paramount Plus Essential

Save over $1 per month

Paramount Plus provides a 25% student discount on its $6 per month ad-supported Essential plan that is good for four years, regardless of whether you graduate early. You must be enrolled in an accredited, Title IV higher education institution. To sign up, Paramount Plus will verify your student credentials through Sheer ID. 

The offer cannot be applied to the Paramount Plus' plan with Showtime. Those with existing Paramount Plus subscriptions must cancel and resubscribe to get the deal.

See at Paramount Plus
Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple TV Plus with Apple Music

Pay $6 per month

Two streamers for the price of one student subscription? That's the deal Apple currently has on the table. An Apple Music student subscription costs $6 per month (in comparison, an individual subscription is $11 per month), and Apple currently throws in Apple TV Plus as well.

Student verification is done through UNiDAYS. Apple explains more about who's eligible for the subscription on its website.

See at Apple
Sarah Tew/CNET

Save on Tidal

Get 50% or more off subscriptions

College and high school students may be eligible get a discounted subscription to Tidal. For students who qualify, a HiFi subscription costs $5 per month instead of the typical $11 per month, and a HiFi Plus subscription costs $10 per month rather than $20. 

High school students must be at least 16 years old and in the US to qualify. Tidal uses SheerID to verify elibility, and students are required to reverify every 12 months. Find out more at Tidal's website.

See at Tidal
Amazon

Amazon Music Unlimited student plan

Save up to $5 a month

Amazon Music Prime (or Prime Music), which comes with a Prime membership, doesn't offer the same experience as the Amazon Music Unlimited tier of Amazon's music service. For example, Prime Music lets you "shuffle play any artist, album or playlist" and choose songs from "All-Access Playlists," but the latter tier is needed to pick and play any song you want. An Individual Music Unlimited plan usually costs $9 per month if you're a Prime member and $11 per month if you're not.

Amazon says you "must be enrolled at an accredited college or university to qualify" for the Music Unlimited student plan, which costs $6 per month outside of a 30-day free trial.

See at Amazon


Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image