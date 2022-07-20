Bestselling School Supplies for All Kids Are On Sale at Office Depot Now

The back-to-school season is here and so it's time to stock up for the entire school year. There's a big sale on at Office Depot, which delivers bestselling school supplies through Sept. 10 for . Plus, all shoppers will get free 20-minute in-store and curbside pickup, same-day delivery, same-day printing services and free next-day shipping on orders of $45 or more.

The sale is split into four grade categories: K to 5; 6 to 8; 9 to 12; and college. While there's overlap in some areas, everything needed for each specific age range is already curated.

Since paper, pencils and pens are the foundation of good school supplies, we'll start there. Both college-ruled and wide-ruled paper are . Just note that if you need to buy 50-cent spiral notebooks in bulk, there's a limit of 12 on them. You can also pick up a for $5.89 each. These are great for older students, who'll need pockets to store important papers. They also have more space, so students can write more without having to cycle through several notebooks.

Pens, pencils and highlighters are also affordable. A box of are $6.49, are $2 and this are $5.49. But that's not all that's on sale. Teachers who need cleaning supplies can grab a for $10, $18 and $23 for a . Plus, teachers can get additional in-store savings with a free Office Depot OfficeMax Rewards membership.

Check out the rest of the Office Depot deals below and over on the website.

