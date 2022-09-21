Windows 11's Big Update New Nvidia GPUs $450 Off 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro iPhone 14 Deals Per-Mile Car Insurance Adnan Syed of 'Serial' Freed Best Full Mattresses iPhone 14 Upgrade?
Best Generators Deals for 2022: Save Up to $600 on Small, Midsized and Large Generators

Find deals on the best generators to power your RV, apartment or home.
2 min read

Unpredictable weather, like extreme thunderstorms or tornadoes, can leave your home without electricity. As hurricane season hits Puerto Rico and other states in the South, it's important to think about backup emergency measures to ensure you have basic necessities. Having a generator can make a huge difference in an emergency. 

Whether you need a generator for camping or you want to power all of your lights and appliances when the power cuts out, there are thousands of generators out there to suit your electrical needs. We've rounded up the great deals on generators of all different sizes. 

You'll want to consider what running wattage you want in your generator. Some smaller generators are good for powering electronics or keeping lights on. If you want to keep your entire home running, however, you might want to invest in a larger generator. Check out some of the best deals available right now.

Small generators
The Home Depot

Ryobi 1,800-watt portable battery-powered generator: $600

Save $150

This power station is perfect for powering TVs, fans, refrigerators and small electronics. It's ideal for indoor use and has zero emissions. It can charge up to four Ryobi 40-volt batteries and is compatible with over 75 Ryobi power tool products. This comes with a five-year warranty.

$600 at The Home Depot

Midsized generators
The Home Depot

Duromax 4,500 watt-hour gasoline generator: $649

Save $100

This generator offers 4,500 watt-hour power and is perfect for camping, RVs and tailgating. It can power lights and household appliances like refrigerators, freezers and fans during any power outage or emergency event. Duromax has a whole lineup of generators of all different wattages.

$649 at The Home Depot

Large generators
Lowe's

Generac 1,9000 watt-hour standby generator: $5,397

Save $72

If you're looking for a durable standby generator, look no further than this 22-kilowatt backup generator that delivers at least 19,000 running wattage per hour. It uses liquid propane or natural gas, weighs 476 pounds and comes with a five-year limited warranty. You can control how much energy you use and you can monitor the status of this generator from your phone.

$5,397 at Lowes

Solar-powered generators
Home Depot

Nature's Generator 2,880-watt portable generator

Save $100

Get free electricity in two different ways with this solar-powered generator. The first is the sun and the second is through a wind generator port (wind generators purchased separately). The battery pack converts 12-volt electricity to normal household electricity without requiring any gas to run. Unless you have a large system of solar-powered generators, the wattage on these are less than fuel-run generators.

$900 at The Home Depot

