I Use (and Love) this Philips Espresso Machine Because It Does All the Work. It's Down to a Record Low of $349 for Black Friday

I'm a busy fella, but also not willing to sacrifice my morning double shot of espresso or a silky cortado because of it. After a lengthy search, I found the Philips 2200: an espresso machine for someone who demands good, fresh coffee but doesn't necessarily need to be the one who makes it.

Two of Philips' excellent automatic espresso machines are on deep discount right now for Black Friday. The first -- and my personal pick -- is the Philips 2200. It's down 46% from the sticker price to a very tempting $349. That's a savings of $301 and the lowest we've ever seen it drop.

The fully automatic home barista grinds the beans, measures and tamps the grounds, brews one or two shots of smooth espresso and adds hot water if you prefer more traditional coffee. It even cleans itself afterward with a flush of hot water. And all this happens in under 30 seconds and with the touch of one button. No, really.

Ahh, the future is here and it's making our mornings a true delight.

Philips 2200 Automatic Espresso Maker: $349 Save $301 The Philips 2200 is really like having a live-in barista and has helped turn me into a morning person. You can easily toggle between espresso and coffee (Americano) or change the strength of your brew. The 2200 has a bean receptacle that holds a full bag that feeds into the automatic grinder. It also takes pre-ground coffee should you prefer. The water is even filtered before brewing and the machine lets you know when it needs changing, after about 500 cups. The price normally hovers around $500 or more and it's never been this cheap before. $349 at Amazon

The second, slightly more feature-heavy is down to $549 at Williams Sonoma. The key difference is that the 4300 has an automatic milk frother instead of just a steam wand to make full barista drinks without having to do any of the labor. It also has a separate hot water spout for making tea in a flash. I've tested this model and found the frother works OK, but it's not totally worth the extra money.