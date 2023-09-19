X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

8 Incredible Food and Drink Experiences to Gift This Year

These giftable culinary adventures are anything but ordinary.

david-watsky-headshot
david-watsky-headshot
David Watsky Senior Editor / Home and Kitchen
David lives in Brooklyn where he's logged more than a decade writing about all things edible, including meal kits and meal delivery subscriptions, cooking, kitchen gear and commerce. Since earning a BA in English from Northeastern in Boston, he's toiled in nearly every aspect of the eats business from slicing and dicing as a sous-chef in Rhode Island to leading complex marketing campaigns for major food brands in Manhattan. These days, he's likely somewhere trying the latest this or tasting the latest that - and reporting back, of course. Anything with sesame is his all-time favorite food this week.
Expertise Kitchen tech, cookware, small appliances, food innovation, meal delivery and meal kits.
See full bio
David Watsky
4 min read
meal with murder express napkin

Forget the restaurant gift card and book something extra special.

 The Murder Express

There's a simple equation to win over the heart of nearly anyone on your holiday gift list. Got a pen? Food + Experience = Big Gifting Win. There are countless incredible cooking and dining experiences curated by local gourmands, chefs, historians and other food experts in almost every city in the US and one of them could be the piece that solves the puzzle of an impossible-to-gift person.

11 Items to Add to Your Travel Checklist See at Cnet
11 Items to Add to Your Travel Checklist

Airbnb, Viator and Eatwith are just a few of many online travel- and experience-booking platforms offering one-of-a-kind culinary classes, food tours and immersive or interactive dinners. Many of them take place in people's own homes, avant-garde spaces or out on the streets of the cities we live in and love to travel to which only adds to the run and romance of it all. Unique, informational, and just the thing to break up the regular humdrum gifting routine.

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

From Mexican chocolate 101 in Brooklyn to a Spanish feast in an LA loft or secret bar crawl through Austin, there are legitimately thousands of cool food experiences dotting the map from coast to coast. Check out our favorite intimate food and drink experiences to book for a loved one this year. 

Don't live in any of the cities we covered below? Don't worry. All three offer cooking and dining experiences in most major cities around the world.

paella-class-670x449.png
Airbnb

Learn paella and tapas in an airy LA loft

I don't think there's a sexier cuisine on the planet than Spanish food. All that saffron and silky Jamón (Spanish ham) is enough to get anyone in the mood for love, and having a few great tapas in your cooking arsenal is key for hosting a killer party. Kill two birds with this Airbnb experience in which your host teaches all how to make Spain's national dish, paella, along with a few other decadent tapas dishes. Then sit down to enjoy the meal together and drink wine up on the roof overlooking the city at sunset.

$125 at Airbnb
cchocolate-class
EatWith

Mix mexican chocolate in Brooklyn

Forget buying a boring box of chocolates for your special person. How about learning to make the darn stuff? At this hands-on workshop in trendy Bushwick (Brooklyn), you'll be immersed in cacao beans from their raw form all the way through roasting the beans (can you smell that?) and processing into edible treats -- all made by you, of course -- like hot chocolate, chocolate truffles and more to be taken home and devoured.

$82 at Eatwith
murder-express
Eatwith

Ride the Murder Express: Part Deux

If you loved New York's long-running immersive theater experience Sleep No More, chances are you'll die (sorry) for this interactive murder mystery and dinner theater set on a train in London's hip Shoreditch 'hood. Nibble on a four-course meal courtesy of Master Chef Louisa Ellis and tip back classic cocktails while the harrowing plot unfolds all around. You'll definitely have to cuddle up for comfort during this somewhat stressful dinner affair. Now, how romantic is that?

$99 at Funicular Productions
dumplings.png
Airbnb

Create Chinese dumplings from scratch

Take your little dumplin' to a hands-on dumpling-making class in the heart of Manhattan. Your host will begin with a history of dumplings in various regions of China and then it's time to get down to business: making the perfect bite-size pocket foods from scratch. You'll learn to roll them like a pro (very important) and eat them with a family recipe for spicy Szechuan sauce. 

$110 at Airbnb
omakase
EatWith

Taste seafood treasure at a sake house in San Fran

If you love Japanese omakase or kaiseki tasting menus, you'll dig this unforgettable evening of fresh Bay Area seafood prepared by award-winning seafood chef Geoff Reed. The multi-course meal happens within the walls of San Francisco's only sake producer, Sequoia Sake. You'll dine in a traditional Japanese manner -- that means no shoes but lots of incredible and meticulously prepared seafood, much of which has been pulled from nearby California waters. Sake pairings will be available for purchase too.

$109 at Eatwith
pasta-class.png
Airbnb

Fashion perfect pasta with a Chicago chef

Once you get your hand in there and start working the dough, you'll realize why people become obsessed with making pasta from scratch. It's work, to be certain, but there is something so rewarding about taking a few basic ingredients -- flour, eggs, water -- and turning them into one of the world's great foods in just a matter of minutes. But there are important skills to be learned, and this class led by chef Phillipe (MasterChef finalist) will teach them as you make two types of pasta from scratch, accompanied by a tasty sauce.

$55 at Airbnb

Read more: Parmigiano Reggiano Is the Most Controversial Cheese. Here's Why

new-orleans-food-tour.png
Airbnb

Explore French Quarter eats with a NOLA pro

I live in New York, but I still contend there is no greater city than New Orleans for walking aimlessly and eating everything in sight. I love doing it without a plan, but if it's your first time, this Airbnb Experiences walking food tour is the perfect way for you and your favorite person to get your bearings (plus a belly full of amazing Cajun and Creole chow). Native New Orleanian Butch will take you to neighborhood haunts, hidden gems, and some of the more iconic spots, too, all while dousing you with a little local history and lore.

$79 at Airbnb
bar-crawl.png
Airbnb

Crawl all the speakeasies in Austin

Start at Austin's historic Driskill Hotel and then wind your way through the city, hitting some of its coolest and most historic bars, including an old brothel, a 19th-century fire station-turned-speakeasy and a few bars so exclusive you'll need a special code to get in. You know, the type of place you roll your eyes at but secretly totally want to go to? Don't worry, they've got the code.

$32 at Airbnb
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image