Best Buy Is Slashing Prices on Pokemon Cards by Up to $80
Today only, gaming enthusiasts can catch 'em all for less with discounts on Pokemon card tins, blind boxes, booster boxes and more.
When it comes to major franchises that have remained popular across multiple generations, Pokemon is one of the greats. For fans that enjoy the Pokemon trading card game, Best Buy is offering a plethora of one-day deals right now, with discounts of up to $80 off. Prices start at just $16, so you don't have to spend an arm and a leg to add to your collection. However, these offers expire at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on the savings.
If you're just getting started, you may want to invest in the Trainers Toolkit. It's just $19 right now, an $11 savings, and it comes with a variety of trainer cards, energy cards and a Deck Builder's guide to help you along the way. And if you're looking to beef up your collection, you can score a Scarlet and Violet Paradox Rift Booster Box featuring over 180 cards for just $110 today. That saves you $51 on its usual price. It includes new Ancient and Future Pokemon, more than 15 new Pokemon ex, more than 20 trainer cards and more.
For those that don't mind splurging on something truly epic that is sure to delight mega-fans, the Pokemon Trading Card Game Classic box is marked down to $320 right now. That's a whopping $80 savings. It includes three 60-card decks featuring Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise, along with six new cards and accessories that include three sets of card sleeves, a foldable 2-player gameboard, damage counter cones, a case to store everything when you're not battling and more. Be sure to shop the entire sale selection for even more options.
