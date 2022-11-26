Board Game Bargains Roll Into Cyber Monday if You Know Where to Look

Cyber Monday is coming up fast in the wake of Black Friday. If board games are your jam, you can still find some decent deals on card games and more challenging strategy games alike. Even good old Dungeons and Dragons has a discounted starter set if you're curious about that particular roll of the dice.

Buffalo Games Storm Chasers is a fast-paced game that lets you play as either a storm chaser or the storm that they're chasing. It has a fantastic spinning-top mechanic that adds the randomness and urgency that a storm would bring. Storm Chasers is an excellent game for those who love the many-versus-one style of gaming.

Wizards of the Coast While some could argue that Dungeons & Dragons is not strictly a board game, the new starter kit is at a price too good to pass up. For just $10 you get everything you need to start your first campaign, including pregenerated character sheets, a starter mission and a set of dice.



If you've been thinking about playing your first D&D game, this is a great way to get acclimated to the difference between a board game and a tabletop game.

James Bricknell/CNET Qwirkle is a fantastic family game that uses colors and shapes the way scrabble uses words. Combine different lines of colors and shapes to score big against your opponents. It's a fun and easy game to learn and suitable for your younger players too.

Ravensburger Ravensburger can be a hit-and-miss when it comes to board games, though Villainous is one of its better efforts. You play as one of the notorious villains from Disney's animated movies, and you have to complete your story before those pesky heroes ruin everything. It's a lot of fun for anyone who loves Disney, as we do in our house, and there are a lot of expansions too, including Marvel villains.

Buffalo Games Golden Ticket is a simple game full of the nostalgia associated with the Roald Dahl classic. The imagery from this game pulls heavily from the 1971 movie starring Gene Hackman and has players moving around the city looking for that elusive golden ticket. It's a lot of fun, especially if you try to embody those characters from the movie that you get to play as.

Funko Haunted Mansion is one of my family's favorite Disneyland rides and now, it's one of our favorite board games too. The game itself is a card management game where you try and get as many of certain types of cards as possible while trying to avoid being haunted by the traveling ghost.

Iello If you have a young family, King of Tokyo is an excellent infection vector. You get to play as a giant Kaiju out to destroy Tokyo and you must fight each other for supremacy.



It's a simple dice-rolling game where you "spend dice" to buy cards and use those cards to power up your Kaiju. It's fast and, more importantly, it's engaging enough for young kids.

Ravensburger Sometimes movie tie-ins can be a little lackluster. This Jaws game really understood the assignment. There are two separate parts to the game, and both make sense in terms of the movie. The first part is about trying to stop the shark from eating swimmers, and the second part is on the boat at the end of the movie. It makes for a fun one-versus-all game with great movie references sprinkled throughout.

Kids Against Maturity You've probably heard about Cards Against Humanity, a party game that's often too rude for young kids to play. Kids Against Maturity takes the same game premise -- the person who makes the judge laugh the most wins the hand -- but makes it just a little naughty instead.



This is a great entry to family night and lets your kids feel like they're getting away with something they shouldn't be doing, but with your guidance and consent. It's a lot of fun for everyone.

Looney Labs Now I know this isn't the biggest savings in the world, but Fluxx is just so good that any discount is reason enough to pick it up. The game is a simple card game with just a few rules: draw one card, play one card. The complexity occurs when you play rules that counteract those first rules, or change the goal of the game, or change seats with the person to your left. It all gets very jumbled, which is what makes it so great.

