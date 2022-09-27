Belkin's Hi-Fi Bluetooth Smart Speaker Is Down to a New All-Time Low Today Only

The Belkin SoundForm Elite is a sleek, powerful home Bluetooth smart speaker with hi-fi sound and wireless charging, and right now you can pick one up for over half off the usual price. Today only, Best Buy has this high-tech speaker on sale for just $80, a discount of $120 and a new all-time low for the device. This is an incredible deal, and it's only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight.

The SoundForm Elite can fill a whole room with crisp, immersive sound. It's equipped with Devialet's Speaker Active Matching technology for hi-fi sound reproduction at any size. It's also a smart speaker with either Google Assistant or Alexa built in, depending on which model you go for. The Google-powered device can then pair effortlessly with other Assistant-enabled speakers for multiroom audio. Similarly, the Alexa-enabled variant offers AirPlay 2 support which can sync audio with other AirPlay 2 devices throughout your home.

You can also connect wirelessly through Bluetooth, and the integrated wireless charging dock boasts up to 10 watts of power. Overall, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better or more versatile Bluetooth speaker at this price.