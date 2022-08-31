Free COVID Tests Stimulus Checks NordVPN Review Samsung Galaxy Sale Pumpkin Spice Latte Apple Watch Deals Amazon's Android Days AT&T Home Internet
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Bed Bath & Beyond Labor Day Sale: Get Up to 80% Off Home Essentials

Whether you need bedding, kitchen, bathroom or other home essentials, this deal has you everything you need for less.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
An oven, pot and ice cream maker on a green background
Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond is back with its Labor Day sale, with up to 80% off, which runs through Monday, Sept. 5. A sale like this is a fabulous opportunity to stock up on home essential gear to keep you snuggly and warm through the winter.  

See at Bed Bath & Beyond

The essential home gear that you can get during this deal isn't limited to things for the bedroom and bathroom -- there are plenty of kitchen deals available too. If you love coffee, get this Keurig K-Mini Plus single serve K-Cup pod coffee maker for $70 (save $40). This cute little coffee maker is ideal for people who have small kitchens and for those who just want to brew a single 6- to 12-ounce cup of coffee. 

Want an air fryer that can do it all? Grab this Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro air fry oven. This $250 (save $80) appliance has an extra large toaster oven with the ability to fry, air roast, bake, whole roast, broil and more. But, if you want something simpler, try the Ninja Air Fryer Max XL instead for $130, saving you $40.

Head over to Bed Bath & Beyond for the entire Labor Day sale so you can take advantage of discounted prices to get your home ready for the new season. 

More deals at Bed Bath & Beyond

Your dream home doesn't have to cost a fortune.

Use our CNET Shopping extension to compare prices, set price alerts or add coupons to your cart with a single click.