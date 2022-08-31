Bed Bath & Beyond Labor Day Sale: Get Up to 80% Off Home Essentials

Bed Bath & Beyond is back with its Labor Day sale, with up to 80% off, which runs through Monday, Sept. 5. A sale like this is a fabulous opportunity to stock up on home essential gear to keep you snuggly and warm through the winter.
The essential home gear that you can get during this deal isn't limited to things for the bedroom and bathroom -- there are plenty of kitchen deals available too. If you love coffee, get this Keurig K-Mini Plus single serve K-Cup pod coffee maker for $70 (save $40). This cute little coffee maker is ideal for people who have small kitchens and for those who just want to brew a single 6- to 12-ounce cup of coffee.
Want an air fryer that can do it all? Grab this Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro air fry oven. This $250 (save $80) appliance has an extra large toaster oven with the ability to fry, air roast, bake, whole roast, broil and more. But, if you want something simpler, try the Ninja Air Fryer Max XL instead for $130, saving you $40.
Head over to Bed Bath & Beyond for the entire Labor Day sale so you can take advantage of discounted prices to get your home ready for the new season.