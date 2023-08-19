Beat the Heat With Up to 57% Off Portable Air Conditioners

Summer is in full swing, and with temperatures rising almost everywhere, staying cool is a priority. Whether you lack central air or you just have certain spots in your house that could use a boost on the hottest days, portable air conditioners can be a big help. Right now Amazon has slashed prices on a number of brands, with discounts of up to 57%. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

At 57% off, you can grab this $507 compact portable air conditioner from Black and Decker for $220. This 3-in-1 functions as an AC, fan and dehumidifier and comes with a remote control for convenience. This 8,000 BTU unit cools up to 350 square feet. And if you're looking for a low-cost model that'll cool a personal office space while you work, or some other small space, both this Midea air conditioner and this option from Frigidaire are marked down to $179.

If you need to cool down a larger space, though, check out the Whynter ARC-14S. It also sports a 3-in-1 design and comes with a remote. Plus, it has a 24-hour programmable timer. With 14,000 BTU, this portable air conditioner can cool up to 500 square feet. It's going for $300, a 50% discount. Or take a look at this Black and Decker model. It's marked down to $380 and will cool up to 700 square feet.

