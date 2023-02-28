Get Ready for Emergencies With This Discounted Anker Portable Power Station

Between sever thunderstorms, hurricanes, wildfires, blizzards, and other unpredictable natural disasters you never know when you could be facing a power outage. And like the old saying goes, it's always better to be safe than to be sorry. One of the best ways you can prepare is with a portable power station, a compact and modern alternative to a traditional gas generator, and right now you can grab one on sale from Amazon. The online retailer is currently offering $63 off the Anker 521 portable power station, which it down to the all-time low price of $187. There's no set expiration on this deal, so there's no guaranteeing how long it will be available. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

With a 256 Wh cell capacity, the Anker 521 is designed to power your small devices like a phone laptop, or just about anything powered through a USB, so you can stay connected in case of an emergency. On a full charge, it can completely recharge a phone about 20 times, a laptop about four times, or power a lamp for up to 16 hours. However, it's incompatible with any device that requires a more than a 200w input, so it won't work with a microwave or space heater, for instance. It can be charged through an AC outlet or a vehicle power output, or via a portable solar panel if you don't mind dropping some extra cash. It has two AC outlets, two USB-A ports, one USB-C port and a car outlet, so you can charge up to six devices at a time, though that will obviously drain the battery faster. It's also equipped with an LED light bar so you've got a light source wherever you take it.