Deals

Be Prepared for Anything with the RAK Hammer Multi-Tool

RAK Hammer 12-in-1 Multi-tool
Take your toolkit with you wherever you go with a RAK Hammer 12-in-1 multi-tool. Lightweight and compact, it's the perfect multi-tool to take with you for camping or backpacking trips this summer. Use it for repairs, crafting or even small remodel projects. It's convenient to have on hand for day-to-day tasks or emergencies. This 12-in-1 tool is ideal for those who don't have space for a toolbox, but still need to put their Ikea furniture together. 

The RAK hammer's hardened stainless steel is durable enough for any project. It includes a hammer, nail caw, flat and pipe-grip pliers, flathead and Phillips screwdrivers, a wire cutter, saw, straight and serrated blade, file and bottle opener. It also includes a nylon carrying case with a belt loop -- allowing you to take your tool on the go and channel that dorky dad energy. The hammer also has a safety lock feature for each tool, you won't lose any fingers. The RAK hammer is already on sale for $25 on Amazon, but make sure to click the coupon and save an extra 40% off at checkout, dropping the price to just $15. 

